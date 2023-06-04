 All shades of love: Onir’s next outing Pine Cone to be the opening film of the 14th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival : The Tribune India

All shades of love: Onir’s next outing Pine Cone to be the opening film of the 14th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival

Filmmaker Onir is an unstoppable force, be it the personal sphere or the professional. As his ambitious film You Are got scrapped due to denial of permissions, vengeful he channelised his energy in the film Pine Cone – a romance that celebrates a queer love story.



Mona

Filmmaker Onir is an unstoppable force, be it the personal sphere or the professional. As his ambitious film You Are got scrapped due to denial of permissions, vengeful he channelised his energy in the film Pine Cone – a romance that celebrates a queer love story. Much in love with mountains, the very outdoorsy director treks Great Lakes Trek of Kashmir this summer. The National Award winning filmmaker opens up on his cinematic journey.

Onir

Everybody just wants to be cool and hop on the inclusivity bandwagon. But many strands are rather one dimensional and stereotypical here in our stories. French film Close, Pakistani drama Joyland, American Everything Everywhere All at Once are brilliant stories to have come internationally

Then & now

Onir came to Mumbai as an editor some three decades back. His first film My Brother…Nikhil came in 2005 followed by I Am (2011) that won him prestigious National Award. Over close to two decades, scenario has starkly changed, believes Onir. “OTT has given exposure to audience not only to Indian regional flavours but also international taste. As a filmmaker it propels you to challenge oneself and give your best. The cinema-OTT competition, however, holds little value, as with the onset of television such fears rose, but nothing can beat a theatre experience!”

Queer love

You Are is a project too special to him. Story of a gay Army officer that he was denied permission by the Defence Ministry to make, and guess what...it’s a real story. “I was filled with rage but then I am not the one to sit and brood I put my energies into this queer love story Pine Cone that pans from Kerala to Mumbai to Sikkim.” The audition process was thoroughly engaging, it happened over the Covid period and initial auditions happened online and that helped the director-producer scout five fresh faces to debut in this film. While there has long been demand of queer community to have them star in films celebrating such subjects, it was happy coincidence that the lead played by a Vidur Sethi is an ‘out’ theatre actor. “The LGBTQIA+ community sure should see representation in films but I can’t ask an actor if they are gay or not in an audition, it would be reverse discrimination for an actor should get to play all kind of roles. It was after Vidur was selected for the role, he shared with me he was ‘out’ and proud and how amazing!”

Kerala to Sikkim

The shoot took Onir to two of his favourite places. While shooting at Kochi in Kerala, he was in love with their food and people. Sikkim and its monasteries and the food had him hooked as well. “Being born and having grown up in Bhutan, I have a close affinity with Himalayas and to be able to shoot in their majestic monasteries was a beautiful spell.”

Festival run

Pine Cone premiers at the Kashish Film Festival on the opening day of the festival on June 7, 2023 and is due for a festival run post it. Post that Onir intends to release it in theatres around September. “KASHISH gives us a chance to enjoy liberty and it’s an amazing get together to celebrate LGBTQIA+ themes. Similarly Pride Month holds huge significance as in many countries being gay is punishable with a death sentence. While I agree, one must celebrate being oneself every single day, but a month to bring attention to basic civil and marriage rights for one and all is the demand of the times.”

Inclusivity bandwagon

Like it or not, a queer angle is part of almost every other story that comes out whether it’s on cinema or OTT. “Everybody just wants to be cool and hop on the inclusivity bandwagon. But many strands are rather one dimensional and stereotypical.” While it sure irks Onir, he is happy how internationally the subject is dealt with utmost sensitivity. “French film Close, Pakistani drama Joyland, American Everything Everywhere All at Once are only some of the many brilliant stories to have come in recent times.”

