All that drama!

January 20: Chhatriwali on ZEE5
Set in Haryana, Chhatriwali is headlined by Rakul Preet Singh, who plays the quality control head in a condom factory. Though she is embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to de-stigmatise the conversation around sex education.
January 20: Leopard Skin on Lionsgate Play
Executive-produced by and starring SAG Award nominee Carla Gugino, Leopard Skin revolves around a criminal gang that is forced to hide in a remote beachside estate.
January 20: Mission Majnu on Netflix
Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, this film is an enthralling spy-thriller mystery. Inspired by true events, Mission Majnu takes you through the emotions of loyalty, love, sacrifices and betrayal with an action-packed screenplay where one wrong move can make or break the mission. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, it also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain.
