…says Aditi Rao Hydari on dating rumours with Siddharth

Lately, rumours of Aditi Rao Hydari dating actor Siddharth have been doing the rounds. Neither the Rang De Basanti actor nor Aditi confirmed or denied the reports. Now, in a recent interaction, Aditi addressed the dating rumours.

Aditi said, “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to the sets. I think it’s ok.” Southern shift