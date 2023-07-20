PTI

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested and fined after Customs & Border Control agents found marijuana in her luggage in the Cayman Islands last week.

The model, who has yet to address the arrest, shared a series of photos on Instagram Tuesday with the caption, “All’s well that ends well.” A representative for Hadid said in a statement that she was travelling with marijuana “purchased legally in NYC with a medical license”. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island,” the representative added in the statement. According to reports, Hadid and a friend were arrested on July 10 at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

