Allu Arjun booked after visit to Andhra MLA’s house to lend support

IANS

The police at Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday booked Tollywood actor Allu Arjun for visiting the house of his friend and YSRCP MLA Silpa Ravi, which led to the gathering of thousands of people on the road.

Silpa Ravi is seeking re-nomination from Nandyal, as the state goes to the polls on May 13 along with the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. Since the Pushpa- fame actor visited the MLA’s house without prior permission from the constituency’s Returning Officer, a case was lodged against him and the YSRCP candidate on Saturday evening.

Allu Arjun visited the MLA’s house to show his support on the last day of campaigning. On learning about his visit, a large number of his fans gathered outside the house to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The actor appeared on the balcony with his wife Sneha Reddy, Silpa Ravi, and the MLA’s family members, and waved at the huge crowd, which was chanting ‘Pushpa, Pushpa’.

