Allu Arjun to commence shooting for 'Pushpa 2'

After the buzz that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 mahurat announcement had created, netizens were excited to know when the superstar will commence the shooting. The madness amongst the audience was so much that several songs, scenes and monologues started trending on social media. Now, Allu Arjun will soon commence the shoot of the second part. A source close to the actor shares, “Allu Arjun will start shooting for Pushpa 2 in the mid of October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been taking classes and has been preparing for Pushpa 2.” — TMS
