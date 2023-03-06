Allu shakes a leg

Telegu superstar Allu Arjun, who took the nation by storm with his stupendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, made the international DJ Martin Garrix dance to the tune of Oo Anta Vaa recently at his show in Hyderabad.
The superstar left the audience groove as he himself danced to the tune of foot-tapping Oo Anta Vaa. A fan of Allu shared the video on Twitter. In the film Pushpa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu set the screen on fire with this song.
Taking to Instagram, Allu shared two images with Martin. Allu captioned the frames, “What a Funn Night . Oo anta vaa with @martingarrix. Hyderabad Thaggedele” with a hand emoji.—ANI
