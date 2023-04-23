Alma Hussein gets candid about her character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Sony Entertainment Television’s coming-of-age drama Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, starring Megha Ray as the protagonist Radhika, follows her journey to Mumbai. TV actor Alma Hussein plays Preeti Dhingra, one of Radhika’s roommates.
Alma shared, “Sapnon Ki Chhalaang beautifully brings alive the story of every girl who dared to dream and took the leap of faith to achieve her goals. It’s a story that everybody can relate to and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”
About her character, she added, “As an actor, I look forward to opportunities that allow me to grow. My character Preeti hails from Punjab and has a very warm vibe. She is a very optimistic person who always cares about others. Her story will unravel as the show moves on. I am looking forward to the audiences’ reaction.”
