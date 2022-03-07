Alpana Buch makes an emotional appeal

Alpana Buch, popularly known as Leela Shah aka Baa in Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s Anupamaa, feels balance is the key to the success of the show.
She said, “The base of the success of Anupamaa is a fantastically balanced storyline. Our serial surely started with the hardships faced by a housewife, and people connected to the characters of the show, so now it’s our duty to get a perfect balance without being gender biased. And even men struggle in a marriage and face hardships, so I feel the audience will connect to it too.”
Currently, in the show, Vanraj Shah is trying to earn Malvika’s trust by showing that he has faced a lot in both his marriages just like she did. He tries to show her that it’s not just a woman, but even a man suffers in a marriage. He is using his story to get Malvika to sympathise with him.
Sharing her thoughts on this, Alpana said, “Without being gender biased let’s keep human emotions in mind. And, I feel whether it is a man or a woman anyone can use their hardship to seek sympathy. It completely depends on the individual.”
