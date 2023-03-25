Aly Goni, Asim Riaz to perform Umrah

ANI

Bigg Boss contestants Aly Goni and Asim Riaz are all set to perform their first Umrah in the holy city of Mecca.

Taking to Instagram, Aly shared a picture which he captioned, “Ramadan Mubarak #allahuakbar.”

In the picture, Aly could be seen with his friend and Asim Riaz sitting inside an aircraft. The duo donned traditional clothes (Irham) to perform Umraah.

Soon, after they dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Earlier this week, Aly took to his Twitter account and made a tweet confirming that he will be observing his first roza in Mecca.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Asim is currently enjoying praise for his recently released song, Last Call.

Aly, on the other hand, is currently on a break from the small screen. He was last seen in the song Sajunga Lutkar Bhi along with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.

Apart from this, the lovebirds were seen together in several music videos such as Tera Suit and Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.