Aly Goni puts on weight after his European trip with Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni loves travelling. He recently went to Europe with Jasmin Bhasin. During this trip, he visited Ibiza, Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Valencia, and few small towns in Europe.
Talking about his trip, he says, “We enjoyed it a lot. Shopping and food were on the top of the list. I have definitely gained weight. But I don’t really think of it much. If you are spending so much, then why will you think of a diet there?”
Speaking further about his love of travelling, the actor adds, “I have always loved travelling but earlier it was not possible because Europe is quite expensive. So now that I know I can travel and enjoy these places, I will try my best to travel to at least 3-4 countries every year. And this year I still have plans for an outing. I’m planning a solo trip too but I don’t think it will be possible (laughs).”
