Amaal Mallik applauds Guwahati’s energy

After two years of interacting with fans virtually, melody supremo Amaal Mallik brought his music to IIT Guwahati through a live concert. Fans of the multifaceted artiste were seen waving their phone flashlights as he performed his all-time hits, namely Main Hoon Hero Tera, Soch Na Sake, Sab Tera, Bol Do Na Zara, and more. The Covid-19 restrictions were followed and amazingly enough that did not dampen the euphoria Mallik created.
Amaal says, “So much love comes from Assam to us. The listeners there are quite musically sound. I always wanted to perform at IIT Guwahati. The energy I experienced in Assam is something else. I can safely say that no amount of virtual interaction can make up for the instant gratification and connection that a live concert offers.”
The singer’s latest love anthem Heer Raanjhana in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey has taken over the playlists of listeners.
