Aman Varma loves playing negative roles

Aman Varma has been a part of many films and television shows. Now, he will play the character of Bhanu, the senior member of the Shastri family in Star Bharat’s upcoming TV show Aashao Ka Savera... Dheere Dheere Se. Aman Varma has returned to the small screen after quite a long absence.

The actor says, “I enjoy playing grey characters because they leave a lasting impression on the audience. I prefer demanding roles, and playing a villain presents additional challenges.”