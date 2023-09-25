Amandeep Sidhu talks about her role in Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

Recently, the makers dropped an interesting and thrilling promo of Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, starring Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amandeep Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra. The promo depicts the love story of a Casanova who eventually falls in love with a cultured and simple girl.
Amandeep Sidhu, who will play the female lead, says, “I essay the character of Siya. She is a family-oriented girl-next-door, who keeps her family and husband happy. Siya is very different from the characters I have portrayed in my previous shows. The audience will get to witness a whole new Amandeep in this show, and this was the main reason why I chose to take up this role. I think most of the women in the country will relate to my character. For television, this is a different concept, and it will be an emotional rollercoaster ride.”
