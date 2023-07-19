 Amar Prem to Aradhana, here’s a look at Rajesh Khanna’s iconic movies on his death anniversary : The Tribune India

Famously known as the ‘Kaka’ of Hindi cinema, Rajesh Khanna enthralled audiences with his versatile acting skills. Khanna’s popularity and craze during his time were unmatched. He passed away on July 18 in 2012. During his career span, the actor worked in as many as 150 films and left a rich legacy. Here’s a look at his top performances.

Iconic dialogues

Anand

In this 1971 film, Khanna portrayed Anand, a man who suffers from lymphosarcoma of the intestine, a rare kind of cancer. Despite knowing that he would not live for more than six months, he maintains a cheerful demeanour and strives to make everyone around him happy. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan. This cult classic was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and the hit dialogues were penned by Gulzar, who later bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Dialogues for the film. Khanna’s dialogue Babumoshai zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi from the film remains a classic.

Romantic note

Aradhana

Helmed by Shakti Samanta, the romantic drama film starred Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles, and was among the blockbuster hits in 1969. The film gave us super-hit tracks like Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Roop Tera Mastaana and Kora Kaagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera. The theme of the movie was based on the 1946 film To Each His Own.

Notes to cherish

Kati Patang

Who doesn’t remember the evergreen song Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai by legendary singer Kishore Kumar? The super-hit track was from the romantic musical drama Kati Patang, starring Khanna and Asha Parekh in the lead roles. Not only this song but Yeh Shaam Mastani, and Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai were also part of this Shakti Samanta directorial.

Love lanes

Amar Prem

One of the iconic movies of all time, which gave the memorable dialogue Pushpa, I hate tears, Amar Prem is the 1972 romantic drama which co-starred veteran actor Sharmila Tagore with Rajesh Khanna in the lead role. The dialogues were written by screenwriter Ramesh Pant. Directed by Shakti Samanta, it was an official Hindi remake of Bengali film Nishi Padma.

One with nature

Haathi Mere Saathi

The film showcased the beautiful relationship between a man and an elephant. It also starred Tanuja and Madan Puri with Rajesh Khanna in the lead role. MA Thirumugham directed the film and it ranks among Khanna’s biggest hits.

