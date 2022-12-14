Amazon miniTV has unveiled an engaging trailer of their upcoming show Physics Wallah. Created by About Films, and produced as well as directed by Abhishek Dhandharia, the show captures the journey of a teacher who brought about a revolution in India’s education space. Featuring Shriidhar Dubey in the lead, playing a popular Edtech Guru, Alakh Pandey, the show is set to stream on Amazon miniTV from December 15 for free.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of an extraordinary teacher Alakh (played by Shriidhar Dubey), as he sets his foot on a road to build an institution for students to learn physics even in a remote area of the country. It also gives a sneak peek into a viral video that changed his life. “We are happy and fortunate enough to bring to the audiences a story of a teacher who emerged as an Edtech Guru. Highlighting the struggles and hardships that the protagonist has gone through may serve as inspiration for those with entrepreneurial aspirations,” said Abhishek Dhandharia, Founder of About Films.