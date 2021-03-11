Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp’s TikTok debut

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial ended last week where both actors were found liable in the lawsuits and Heard was ordered to pay USD 15 million in damages. Following the trial, Johnny surprised his fans as he joined TikTok and also shared his first post on the social platform. In his debut post, the actor thanked fans for their support and emphasised his desire to put the trial behind him.

Johnny said, “We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.”

This message was called out by Amber in a statement she released via her spokesperson. The statement read, “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…Be afraid to stand up and speak out.” — TMS