Amish Tripathi debuts as an anchor with Legends of The Ramayana

Acclaimed writer Amish Tripathi is all set to begin his journey as an anchor with Discovery+’s upcoming docu-series, Legends of The Ramayana.
Foraying into the digital space as a host with the series, Amish sets out on his own mega adventure in the footsteps of Lord Ram to retrace his sacred journey and unravel the under-explored mysteries around the text.
Amish says, “It has been said that no Indian hears the Ramayan for the first time. We are born with it. It’s a part of our genes, a part of our bones. It is our collective eternal heritage. And to be able to host a documentary on this subject, is a bit like coming home. And yet, even though we were covering the familiar, one still had experiences that one would not expect! For example, we actually shot in small caves where an underground river flows!”
