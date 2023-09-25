Amit Sadh concludes a month-long bike journey from Mumbai to Leh

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh, who was on a month-long motorcycle trip around India, has completed his expedition. Amit Sadh kicked off the journey from Mumbai and ended it in Leh.

His itinerary included stops in Balasinor, Ahmedabad, Palanpur, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jispa, Padum, Kargil, Leh, Tso Moriri and Hanle.

Each destination unraveled unique aspects of India’s cultural richness.

Talking about his trip, Amit Sadh said, “I believe that life is an incredible journey, much like my month-long bike adventure across India. It’s not just about the destinations we reach, but the experiences we gather along the way, the people we meet, and the cultures we embrace. Every twist and turn in the road is an opportunity for personal transformation. It was fantastic.”

