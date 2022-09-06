Amit Sial on being a part of Jamtara 2

Amit Sial tops the list of actors, who have been welcomed by an ever-increasing number of audiences worldwide. Over time, the delectable display of his craft in Inside Edge, Mirzapur, Jamtara, A Simple Murder, Kathmandu Connection and Maharani, stirred up the audiences to sit up and take notice. Amit says, “The dilemma was not to repeat playing a politician in Jamtara as I am one in Maharani too. The only way to conquer that was to stick to the person Brajesh Bhan and not just the politician Brajesh Bhan or the actor Amit Sial. And only then I could eradicate all possibilities of repeating an earlier act.” He adds, “Any creative process such as Jamtara is a product of a collective experience and incredible efforts of hundreds of people.”