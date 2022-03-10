Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa are coming together for Uunchai

Four seasoned actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa are coming together for the movie Uunchai, which is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika in pivotal roles. A couple of months back, Anupam Kher and Parineeti shared glimpses from their shoot in Nepal, on their respective social media handles. And now, a picture of Big B, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa is doing rounds of the net. This picture was shared by Boman Irani recently and it shows the actors shooting for a scene in Uunchai.

Sharing the picture, Boman wrote, “To be a part of this iconic picture is an achievement in itself. To be part of #Uunchai makes my heart glow with humble pride...”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher also gave a glimpse of the shoot as he celebrated his birthday on the sets. The actor spent his day working with the team of Uunchai. Kher shared a string of videos from the shooting sets and said that it were his best and dream birthday celebrations. He even thanked director Barjatya and everyone on the sets for making his birthday, a memorable one. Kher captioned the video as, “Best and dream birthday celebrations on the sets of #Uunchai…”