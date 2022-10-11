Amitabh Bachchan makes 80 look cool

Mona

FIVE glorious decades on the big screen, as Amitabh Bachchan turns 80, the Shahenshah of Bollywood continues to rule audiences’ heart. Not just the silver screen, he has also enjoyed a winning streak on small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati that has entered its 14th season. The most bankable endorser, he is the face of many social initiatives and mega brands.

The actor continues to march ahead while engaging with his fans through his riveting blogs. If his Goodbye is currently running in theatres, his next, Uunchai, is already on its way. The angry young man of Zanjeer; Babu Moshai of Anand; Auro, a child battling with progeria, in Paa to the demanding, eccentric dad in Piku, he will continue to be different characters for his innumerable fans.

Memorable moments

When Sholay re-released in 2014, my mother took me for my first 3D movie. That’s one experience that has stayed with me, making it my most memorable Bachchan film. Yeh dosti as a friendship anthem to iconic dialogue Kitne aadmi the – the film has it all – dosti, pyar, comedy. I am very lucky because I got to celebrate Mr Bachchan’s 76th birthday with him while we were doing a live KBC session in Raipur. Aniruddh Dave, actor

Silsila

The name is Mr Natwarlal

I have been an Amitabh Bachchan fan since I was two years old. I have spent my younger years stomping through the corridors of my floor with a torch in my hand and singing Sara zamana, haseeno ka deewana’. My dad tells everyone this story about my interview for school admission at the age of three. I was asked my name to which I replied ‘Mr Natwarlal’. I have enjoyed his performances in so many of his films. One performance of his that has etched its mark in my psyche is his character Vijay Dinanath Chauhan in Agneepath. Sumit Kaul, actor

Trishul

Big fun on big screen

The Film Heritage Foundation is organising a four-day festival of 11 of Amitabh Bachchan’s most iconic films as a part of his birthday celebrations, and I am super excited to watch his films on the big screen. Out of the 11 films I’ll watch his film Abhimaan as this movie is based on a singer’s life. Also, I love the songs. Megha Kishore, singer

Shahenshah

Our inspiration

I still remember the first time I saw Amitabh Bachchan ji in Bunty Aur Babli. I loved the film. My favourite movie of his is Baghban. Every time I watch this movie, tears roll down my cheeks. Amitabh Bachchan ji is our inspiration. Whenever I see him acting today, he has the same energy, same enthusiasm. Anupama Solanki, actor

Paa

Star of the century

Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest star of this century and no one can match his talent. At 80 also his versatility is unmatched. We all grew up watching him. I loved Trishul for his intense performance. The change he has brought to the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati is remarkable. Nikhil Nanda, actor

Timeless actor

Amitabh Bachchan Festival, wow! He is an icon and he is timeless. He has so many good films to his credit that it is not easy to choose one. As an actor I would love to watch his Paa, Black and Sarkar because one gets to learn so much from his films. Mitaali Nag, actor

Shakti

Never say die

A man who is an inspiration for all, the one who taught us not to give up, that age is just a number, and how to comeback from a great fall. My favourite film of his is Sholay and my favourite song is Khaike pan Banaras wala. Seeing Amitabh Bachchan work even today at the age of 80 gives us the strength to work harder. Sumit Khetan, actor

When Jaya left Big B puzzled

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen taking the hot seat along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, while Jaya Bachchan will be hosting the Big B’s birthday special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. Jaya asks him “what would you do if you were stuck with me on the island?” Hearing this Big B starts laughing and asks for options from Jaya to which she says, “there are no options” and listening to this, the megastar looks puzzled and starts thinking.

Voice that mesmerises

Manoj Kumar described Amitabh’s voice as “a mellow whisper, sounding like the murmurs of a thundery cloud” at their first meeting in September 1967, when Amitabh arrived in Bombay to try his luck in the film industry. The first film that he got Reshma aur Shera (1971) had portrayed him as mute.

‘No star material’

Amitabh Bachchan’s entry into the cinematic industry was far from easy, as he faced only dismissive reactions, outright rejection, and even a brawl (indirectly) when he made his initial foray in 1967 - despite being championed by a star couple and the then Prime Minister.

He was dismissed as “not star material”, “someone no heroine would like to work with”, and even advised to “write poetry like his father”, recalls Raaj Grover, the production-in-charge of Sunil Dutt’s Ajanta Arts, who was tasked to take him around to producers and directors that time.

Pink

Tale of two legends

There was one thing common between Field Marshal S.H.F.J. Manekshaw and Amitabh Bachchan - as the former pointed out once. “Sherwood College holds the distinction of producing two legends - Amitabh Bachchan and Sam Manekshaw,” he said.

But they also had a Punjab connection - the Field Marshal was born there and attributed his longevity to it, and Amitabh’s mother was Punjabi, born into a Sikh family in Lyallpur of then undivided Punjab.

Big B’s ABCL

After a capricious late 1980s and the early 1990s, when Bachchan’s stardom was fading and when India itself was going through tectonic changes in its socio-political and economic landscapes, the actor along with a team of professionals came up with the plan to set up India’s first entertainment company - the Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) - to get into film production, distribution, event management, talent management and television marketing.

A success story on TV

The ‘angry young man’ changed the dynamics of the medium of television as well. Let’s take a look at some of his best appearances in TV shows.

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Big B took up the role as the host of quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati that was on the lines of a British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The show started on July 3, 2000.

Yudh: Big B made his debut in a fictional show with Yudh, which was a psychological thriller mini-series.

Bigg Boss 3: The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 3 was hosted by Big B.

Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi: Hosted by Big B, this was an entertainment talk show that revolved around common people, who achieved something great in life.

Astra Force: Big B also made an appearance as an animated superhero, Astra, who was a mythical hero from a distant land. IANS

Big B and bevy of belles

Amitabh Bachchan notched a record of sorts, working with six generations of new, established, senior or junior heroines ranging from Mala Sinha and Nutan to Rani Mukherjee and Jiah Khan. A Bollywood film producer estimates that Bachchan may have worked alongside at least 50 female actresses. For Mala Sinha and Nutan (both 1936 born), Bachchan was younger when they romanced him in Sanjog (1972) and Saudagar (1973), respectively.

For the 1942-born Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee (born 1978) and Jiah Khan (1988) were virtually grandkids when he played cupid with them in Black (2005) and Nishabd (2007).

Celebrating Big B@80

To mark the 80th birthday of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, an 18-city retrospective and exhibition called Bachchan: Back to the Beginning is being held from October 8 to 11. Curated by Lucknow-born SMM Ausaja, who has the biggest collection of Bachchan memorabilia.

Academic embarrassment!

“When the Honourable Shri Hardeep S. Puri wrote to me about his plans to publish an anthology to celebrate the centenary of Delhi University and invited me as a celebrated alumnus to write a few words on this magnificent occasion, I wrote back and told him that I was the wrong person to be asked to do this. I did not believe that I fell into the category of ‘eminent personalities’ he had given reference to, as my years at the university (1958-61) were an academic embarrassment to me.”

Uunchai unveils poster

Amitabh’s birthday celebrations were kick-started by Dharmendra. On Monday, Dharmendra took to Twitter and wished Big B for his character poster launch from the film Uunchai. — IANS & TMS