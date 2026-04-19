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Home / Lifestyle / Amitabh Bachchan pens an intimate note on memory, resilience & maternal love

Amitabh Bachchan pens an intimate note on memory, resilience & maternal love

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ANI
Updated At : 06:49 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Amitabh Bachchan shared a deeply personal reflection in the early hours of Saturday.
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Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a deeply personal reflection in the early hours of Saturday, turning to memories of his mother and the quiet power of simplicity in his latest blog post.

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In the post, marked DAY 6634 and written from his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, Bachchan reflected on how life’s persistent challenges often have surprisingly simple solutions.

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He questioned why people expend “time, energy and strain” on issues that may require only minor adjustments for relief.

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At the heart of the entry was a nostalgic remembrance of his late mother, Teji Bachchan. The actor described what he called her “homemade ingenuity” in caring for him during childhood.

Recalling a vivid moment, Bachchan wrote about how she would warm a rounded ball of her dupatta with her breath and place it gently over his eyes, bringing “immediate relief”. “She is not with us now, but just thinking of those moments brings that care, confidence and assurance again,” he wrote.

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The actor highlighted that his mother’s reassuring words, “all shall be well Beta”, continue to guide him decades later. He concluded the note by extending blessings to mothers everywhere and urging his “Extended Family” (Ef) of readers to stay connected.

This reflective entry follows another recent blog post dated April 16, where the 83-year-old actor spoke about staying active and maintaining momentum in life.

Drawing from the writings of his father, he emphasised the importance of mobility and patience, noting, “Keep the body mobile, keep the mind mobile and the strength of mobility shall be evident.” On the professional front, he was last seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin and co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

He also recently concluded hosting duties for the 17th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

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