Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Rishi Sunak becoming first Indian-origin PM of UK

ANI

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday, lauded Rishi Sunak for becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh dropped a picture which he captioned, “Jai Bharat .. now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country.”

