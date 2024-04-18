Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the prestigious third Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award for his remarkable dedication to the nation, its people, and society, the Mangeshkar family announced on Tuesday.
It was established by the Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan in memory of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on February 6, 2022.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital
On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran
Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats
Keen on fielding bigwig to take on Anurag Thakur