Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the prestigious third Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award for his remarkable dedication to the nation, its people, and society, the Mangeshkar family announced on Tuesday.

It was established by the Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan in memory of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on February 6, 2022.

