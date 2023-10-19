Amol Parashar and Naveen Kasturia on Be A Man Yaar

In the upcoming episode of Be A Man, Yaar, with Nikhil Taneja, we can look forward to two highly acclaimed web-series actors Amol Parashar and Naveen Kasturia candidly sharing their thoughts on a wide array of subjects.

From digging into their childhood experiences of seclusion to participating in deep dialogue about love and the amazing connection they share, this episode promises to be a joyride.

Both Amol and Naveen have engineering backgrounds and have had a similar career trajectory. They opened up about how there was a lack of sex education during their educational years. Amol also discussed men bonding through the objectification of women, highlighting that this phenomenon occurred worldwide, but he refused to make bonds whose foundations hinged upon blatant insult of women.

Amol Parashar said, “I’ve never been the stereotypical ‘man’s man’ or a ‘boy’s boy.’ I’ve never belonged to the group known as The Boys, which is frequently associated with alpha males. In Bollywood films, we often witness actors appear and effortlessly take on many foes at once. I never imagined myself as a macho man.”

Naveen added, “We commonly see in movies the idea that if someone even looks at our sister(s), we should quickly resort to physical action. I believe Mahatma Gandhi symbolises true masculinity by being patient and not reacting aggressively. It is necessary to speak up, but there is no need to resort to violence and aggressiveness.”