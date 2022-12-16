Among the new releases this week is Avatar: The Way of Water

Film: Je Tere Naal Pyar Na Hunda (Punjabi) Director: Mani Manjinder Singh

Based on true events, romantic film Je Tere Naal Pyar Na Hunda features Molina Sodhi, Karanveer Khullar and Navi Bhangu in key roles.

Film: Avatar: The Way of Water Director: James Cameron

The biggest visual spectacle of this decade, James Cameroon’s Avatar: The Way Of Water is all set to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive.

The Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

—Dharam Pal