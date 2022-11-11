Among the new releases this week is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Film: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (English)
Director: Ryan Coogler
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. The film stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, among others. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Film: Rocket Gang (Hindi)
Director: Bosco Leslie Martis
This comedy-drama featuring Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta and talented child artistes from popular dance reality shows, promises to be a perfect holiday treat for children. The song Duniya Hai Maa Ki Godi Mein from the film has been penned beautifully by Kshitij Patwardhan.
Film: Uunchai (Hindi)
Uunchai will bring many of Indian cinema’s veteran stars together for the first time, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. So, there is a lot to look forward to!
Film: Yashoda (dubbed in Hindi)
Director: Hari and Harish
Yashoda, set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, is a new-age action thriller. Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others will be seen in key roles.
Film: Chobbar (Punjabi)
Director: Maneesh Bhatt
This one is Javy Randhawa’s keenly awaited thriller featuring Drishty Talwar as the female lead. Honey Mattu, Sukh Chahal, Seema Kaushal, Sanju Solanki, Kavy Singh, Guri and Pardeem Cheema will be seen in supporting roles.
Film: Kulche Chhole (Punjabi)
Director: Simranjit Singh Hundal
Jannat Zubair is all set to make her debut as the lead actress with this film, along with Punjabi singer-turned-actor Dilraj Grewal. The two new faces are eager to create a mark with this film.
— Dharam Pal
