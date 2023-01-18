Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol turn authors with book, Couple of Things

Popular Bollywood star Amrita Rao and radio personality RJ Anmol are embarking on a new journey. The couple took to social media to announce their first book, Couple of Things, as co-authors.

This romantic book traces their individual journey that eventually leads them to their destiny—each other.

Sharing their excitement, Amrita and Anmol say, “The Couple of Things is the next best transition for us. We believe our love story has the potential to explore every medium and reach every audience. We are super thrilled to bring to the readers, each and every aspect of our love story and our journey to spotlight - the good, the bad, the controversial, all of it.” The book will hit the stands, this Valentine’s season.