Eklavey Kashyap shares fun moments from ‘College Romance 3’

Eklavey Kashyap is an actor who has established himself both in India as well as the UK with his performances across films, theatre, web series and musicals. His recent release includes SonyLIV’s College Romance 3, where he plays the coolest new junior on the college campus, Harry. Eklavey reveals, “I remember this one time, when the whole afternoon we tried to nail the sentence—‘All I want is a proper cup of coffee made in proper copper coffee pot’.”

Speaking about how he prepares for his roles, Eklavey adds, “I have realised that different characters require different kinds of preparation. I modify my prep accordingly. It depends on a lot of factors like the kind of time I have to prepare, how complex the character is and how much attention does the character need in terms of accents, physicality etc. I have a few tools that I rely on, and I like to ideally immerse myself into the world of the character.”

Talking about the kind of characters he aspires to play on screen in future, he says, “I wish to play three-dimensional, grey, flawed and transgressive characters.”