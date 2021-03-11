Kanika Kapoor recreates the magic of Buhe Bariyan

Bollywood’s favourite Baby Doll, Kanika Kapoor, is now out with her own rendition of the Punjabi folk song Buhe Bariyan. Narrating the tale of uniting with one’s beloved, Buhe Bariyan explores a surreal romantic journey. The song encapsulates the emotion of love beautifully and talks of togetherness and trust.
Kanika’s outfits are making fans go ‘wow’. Talking about the remake of this melody, Kanika says, “I always want to diversify and experiment. After being showered with such immense love for my signature high-energy tracks, Buhe Bariyan is a very special track for me and I hope my audience accepts this rendition.”
