In the upcoming episodes of Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa, it’s going to be an emotional roller-coaster for Pallavi, played by Ayushi Khuran, as she comes to terms with Jaidev Sharma, played by Mahesh Thakur, unexpected actions.
Ayushi Khurana says, “Pallavi is a concerned daughter and was genuinely worried about her father until she found out what was happening. Like most kids, you recognise your parents’ cooking instantly, and so did she. The revelation that Jaidev is living at Akash’s house becomes a turning point in his and Pallavi’s relationship, leading to a crucial confrontation. This storyline will somewhere undo the complexities of their bond and push Jaidev to realise that he’s not a burden on her but an integral part of her life.”
