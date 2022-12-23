Wednesday makes it to second biggest streaming week of all time

After a string of records broken on the streaming giant Netflix Top 10, series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega has arrived on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 to do the same.

The Tim Burton-directed series starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams family daughter was watched for nearly 6 billion minutes during the November 21-27 viewing window, during which it was only available for the last five days.

This marks the second biggest week of streaming ever recorded by Nielsen, following only the first full week of availability of Stranger Things Season 4, during which the series was watched for 7.2 billion minutes.

It’s also presumable that Wednesday will best itself on the chart next week with the measurement of its first full week of availability. According to Netflix’s self-reported numbers, the series jumped from 341.2 million hours watched in its first five days on the streamer to 411.3 million the following week. There’s an obvious discrepancy due to Netflix and Nielsen’s differing measurement methodologies, but the trajectory will likely stay the same.

Along with Wednesday and multiple weeks of Stranger Things, the list of biggest streaming weeks also includes Tiger King, Ozark and Dahmer — all Netflix titles.

In the No. 2 position on the streaming rankings for November 21-27 was Dead to Me for the first full week of availability of its third and final season. The series was watched for 1.5 billion minutes during this viewing window, up from 1.4 billion the previous week.

With 1.1 billion minutes watched each, there was a tie on the chart for third place.

—IANS