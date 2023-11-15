An exhibition on augmented reality is on at Alliance Française

Tribune News Service

The Alliance Française de Chandigarh in partnership with the Embassy of France in India is presenting a digital spectacle embracing modern art and technology starting today at 6.30 pm.

Aurélien Jeanney, the curator of the exhibition, informed, “Witness an endless cycle between day and night through the lens of eleven globally-acclaimed artists. Via the Midi Minuit, an augmented reality exhibition, people will witness 11 posters showcasing an endless cycle between day and night through the lens of eleven globally-acclaimed artists. Every poster is a bilingual delight (French/English), available on both iOS and Android platforms. Just hover over the posters with your device, and each image springs to life, narrating tales of timeless moments.”

#France