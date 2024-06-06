An inspiring tale

ANI

Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Chandu Champion, has shared how he connected with his character in the movie and said that this was a story that inspired a lot of people to achieve their dreams in life. The film is based on the story of Murlikant Petkar, India’s Paralympic gold champion.

“It is based on the story of Murlikant Petkar. It shows his entire life journey. This story is more than a sports film. It is a very inspiring tale and took a lot of hard work to do this,” the 33-year-old actor said, as he unveiled the trailer for the Kabir Khan directorial in his hometown, Gwalior. He added, “Launching the trailer of the film in Gwalior was a great experience. The kind of response I received from the audience was overwhelming. My father was also very emotional. It’s the story of all the dreamers. It was a different experience and we all liked it.”

Going back in time, he said, “I had a red colour scooty in Gwalior. The place I loved to explore in the city on my scooty was the fort. But we couldn’t go up there because it was very steep. So we had to go down and park the vehicle. We had to then walk half the way. But the fort is an iconic place, from where you can see the whole city. And you feel like you’re on top of the world. I used to go there a lot when I was in Gwalior. And, yes, I used to have a lot of fun with my friends.” Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.