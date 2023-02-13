Love, murder, conspiracy and revolution, here are the top OTT releases for the week

February 14: The Romantics on Netflix

Directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, this four-part documentary series is a tribute to Yash Chopra. Known as the ‘Father of Romance’, Yash Chopra is the man behind iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Chandni etc. The series features first on-camera interview of Aditya Chopra along with 35 leading personalities from the film industry who have closely worked with YRF through its 50 years.

February 16: LOST on ZEE5

Written by Shyamal Sengupta, with dialogues by Ritesh Shah, this film is based in Kolkata and is inspired by true events. The Yami Gautam-starrer is the story of a bright young crime reporter in relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist.

February 17: The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar

A high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights, this series brings together Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in never-seen-before characters. It’s gripping, layered and complex, everything one can expect from a thrilling package. The show is created and directed by Sandeep Modi, and co-directed by Priyanka Ghosh.

February 17: Carnival Row Season 2 on Prime Video

Love, murder, conspiracy and revolution, this series is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by humans. This growing population struggles to co-exist under the onerous laws of humanity. Vignette (Cara Delevingne) and Philo (Orlando Bloom) rekindle a dangerous affair, despite an increasingly intolerant society.

February 17: A Girl and an

Astronaut on Netflix

Two friends and F-16 pilots, Nikodem and Bogdan, compete for the heart of the beautiful Marta and a spot on a space expedition. Niko wins the latter, but due to an unexplained failure returns from his mission after 30 years. Despite the passage of time on Earth, he does not age at all. While Niko thinks only of Marta, the world wants to know the secret of his eternal youth. The six-episodic show features Magdalena Cielecka and Vanessa Alexander in the lead roles. — TMS