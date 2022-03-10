Anagha Bhosale takes a break from showbiz

Television actress Anagha Bhosale, who played Nandini in Star Plus’ show Anupamaa, has reportedly decided to take a break recently quit the show. Anagha says in showbiz there is ‘politics, unhealthy competition and the race to look good all the time’. She is a spiritual person and she feels the industry is full of hypocrisy. She says, “I couldn’t relate to the double standards in showbiz and the pressure to be something that you are not. It is full of hypocrisy. I want to pursue my religious beliefs and attain a sense of contentment.”

She is currently at her hometown in Pune and wants to pursue a spiritual journey. Anagha also says she will return if Rajan Shahi, the producer of Anupamaa, calls her back. But she will eventually ‘want to quit acting’.