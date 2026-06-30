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Home / Lifestyle / Anamika Khanna joins Global Jury for Circular Design Challenge 2026 in Paris

Anamika Khanna joins Global Jury for Circular Design Challenge 2026 in Paris

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:21 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Fashion designer Anamika Khanna
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Indian designer Anamika Khanna is taking her commitment to sustainable fashion to the global stage. The Creative Director and Co-Founder of Anamika Khanna and AKOK has been appointed to the European jury of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge (CDC) 2026, becoming the only Indian designer on this year's Paris-based jury panel.

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The jury will meet in Paris July 5, 2026 to evaluate emerging designers from across Europe working on circular fashion, material innovation and responsible design. Organised under the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, the challenge is supported by R|Elan™, the United Nations in India, Lakmé Fashion Week, the Embassy of France in India and the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

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Khanna will join an international panel of fashion leaders to select a European finalist, who will advance to the global mentorship programme before presenting at the Grand Jury in New Delhi and the finale at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI in October 2026.

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“Craft has always been at the heart of my practice, and circularity feels like a natural extension of that philosophy. What excites me about the Circular Design Challenge is how it brings together new voices who are not just designing fashion but rethinking its entire system. It is a privilege to be part of a platform that is shaping a more conscious future for our industry,” says Anamika Khanna.

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