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Home / Lifestyle / Anamika Khanna launches AK|OK's first international resort collection at Selfridges London

Anamika Khanna launches AK|OK's first international resort collection at Selfridges London

Anamika Khanna's ready-to-wear label launches its first international resort collection, exclusively at Selfridges London

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Mona
Updated At : 06:33 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Celebrated fashion designer Anamika Khanna marks a significant milestone in her global expansion with the launch of the Resort 2027 collection.

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Rooted in the idea that "Resort is not a destination, but a state of ease," the collection redefines vacation dressing through a contemporary, versatile lens. Moving beyond traditional occasion wear, it presents a fluid wardrobe designed to adapt seamlessly to modern lifestyles—transitioning effortlessly from city streets and travel itineraries to coastal escapes and everyday moments. With an emphasis on comfort, sophistication and understated versatility, the collection reflects a new approach to resort wear that is as relevant to daily life as it is to holiday dressing.

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Designed in India, made to travel anywhere

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The collection features lightweight cottons, washed linens, fluid silks and airy knits that create soft, relaxed silhouettes while retaining structure and polish. Tailoring is intentionally eased, layering feels instinctive and every garment is designed to move with the wearer rather than demand attention.

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Staying true to the label's signature aesthetic, Resort 2027 remains gender-fluid and seasonless, encouraging wearers to build wardrobes that evolve with their personal style rather than seasonal trends.

A palette shaped by nature

Its understated colour palette draws inspiration from sun-faded landscapes and natural textures, with shades of chalk, stone, sand, weathered olive, washed indigo, burnt earth and quiet black creating a sense of effortless refinement. Instead of overt embellishment, the collection relies on subtle craftsmanship—raw edges, softened seams, delicate embroidery and handcrafted finishes that reveal themselves over time, making each piece feel increasingly personal with wear.

The launch also underscores AK|OK's growing international ambitions. Founded as the ready-to-wear extension of celebrated designer Anamika Khanna's namesake label, AK|OK has built a reputation for blending contemporary silhouettes with artisanal Indian craftsmanship. It’s available exclusively through a dedicated shop-in-shop at Selfridges London. The partnership represents an important milestone, positioning the brand within one of the world's most influential luxury retail destinations while expanding the global visibility of modern Indian fashion.

Building a global design language

The launch follows Anamika's continued international recognition. Born in Jodhpur and based in Kolkata, Anamika first presented at Paris Fashion Week in 2007. AK|OK, developed in partnership with Reliance Brands and creatively led alongside her sons Vishesh and Viraj Khanna, has continued that vision through accessible, contemporary collections that prioritise versatility, individuality and ease.

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