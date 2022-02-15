Anand Ahuja reacts to tax evasion allegations

Last month, Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja had tweeted against an international shipping company for their service.
Replying to his tweet, the shipping company accused Anand for allegedly using a doctored invoice in order to avoid tax and custom duty. In its tweet, the company wrote that the problem was not with their services but with the documents that Anand had provided. Now, Ahuja has responded saying that the company refused to validate the PDF receipts and bank statements and accused them of trying to overcharge him. Ahuja wrote, “You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees.”
