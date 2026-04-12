Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Shweta Tripathi & Aditi Rao Hydari flaunt bangs with flair

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Here’s how some of the industry’s most stylish women are owning the trend and inspiring a fresh wave of hair makeovers:

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Ananya Panday

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Ananya Panday’s take on fringes is the perfect blend of youthful charm and contemporary cool. Known for her easy-breezy fashion sense, she opts for soft, wispy bangs that gently frame her face without overpowering her features. What makes her look stand out is its versatility, the fringes seamlessly transition from casual daywear to high-glam evenings. Whether paired with dewy makeup and minimal styling or elevated with bold outfits, Ananya’s fringe adds a romantic softness that enhances her overall aesthetic. It’s the kind of haircut that feels low-maintenance yet high-impact.

Shweta Tripathi

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Shweta Tripathi brings her signature offbeat charm to the fringe trend, making it feel refreshingly real and wearable. Her interpretation leans toward a more natural, slightly undone style, fringes that aren’t overly styled but instead embrace texture and movement. This gives her look an indie, lived-in appeal that resonates with those who prefer understated fashion. Shweta proves that fringes don’t always have to be polished to perfection; sometimes, their beauty lies in their imperfection, adding personality and depth to one’s overall vibe.

Saiee M Manjrekar

Saiee M Manjrekar’s fringe game is all about subtle elegance. Her soft bangs add a gentle frame to her face, enhancing her natural features without taking away from her understated style. This look works particularly well for those who want to experiment with fringes without going too bold. Saiee’s approach is delicate and refined, often paired with flowy silhouettes and minimal makeup, making it perfect for a fresh, youthful aesthetic. It’s a reminder that fringes can be as graceful as they are trendy.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari effortlessly elevates the fringe trend with her timeless beauty and poised presence. Her neatly styled bangs bring a structured elegance to her look, complementing her sharp features and classic style sensibility. Often seen in traditional ensembles or vintage-inspired outfits, Aditi’s fringes add a contemporary twist without disrupting her signature regal aura. The result is a harmonious blend of old-world charm and modern sophistication, making her one of the most striking ambassadors of this trend.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh takes a more defined and confident approach to fringes. Her look is sharper, more structured, and undeniably bold, perfectly aligning with her strong, dynamic personality. These statement bangs add an edge to her overall appearance, making even the simplest outfits feel fashion-forward. Rakul’s styling often leans into sleek finishes and power dressing, allowing her fringes to stand out as a defining element. It’s a look that speaks to those who want their hairstyle to make an impact.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar continues to push boundaries with her experimental style, and her take on fringes is no exception. Bold and expressive, her fringe look adds a dramatic flair that complements her confident persona. Whether styled with voluminous waves or sleek finishes, Bhumi uses fringes as a statement tool, one that enhances her edgy fashion choices. Her approach is unapologetic and daring, encouraging others to step out of their comfort zones and embrace change.