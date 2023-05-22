Ananya Panday shares pictures

ANI

The rising star Ananya Panday makes sure there should not be any dull moment if someone visits her Instagram profile. Sharing a mixed bag of pictures, the Student of the Year 2 actor captioned her recent post, “A little bit of this and a little bit of that but lots of me...”

The first two pictures show Ananya from a recent fashion shoot. Then in another frame, she is showing her tattoo to the world. The fourth picture showcases Ananya from her school days and she has written all over her hands with ink. And the last one shows little Ananya making a surprised face! Ananya’s mother Bhavna Panday posted a lot of heart emojis on her post, while bestie Suhana Khan wrote, “DAIS u was quite iconic.” Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled thriller film.