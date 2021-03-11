Ananya Panday to star in Akshay Kumar’s The Untold Story

For the first time, Ananya Panday is all set to share screen space with Akshay Kumar in Karan Johar’s upcoming film The Untold Story. The film is a biopic of lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress, C Sankaran Nair. Akshay will be seen as the lawyer-activist in the film, while Ananya will also play a pivotal role.

Akshay Kumar

A source shares, “Ananya Panday will essay the role of a feisty junior lawyer in the film. She is yet to sign any deal, but word is that she has been finalised for the part.”

Reportedly, the film will be based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat’s book, The Case That Shook The Empire. This film is likely to go on the floors after Akshay finishes his current shooting schedule for the Soorarai Pottru remake with Radhika Madan.

Meanwhile, Akshay, who was recently seen in Samrat Prithviraj, has an interesting line-up of projects, including Mission Cinderella, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Oh My God 2. On the other hand, Ananya will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. — TMS