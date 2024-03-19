Ananya Panday turns muse for Rahul Mishra's ‘sculpted' collection at LFW grand finale

It was all about glamour, fashion and star power at the grand finale of the five-day-long Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 held in Mumbai, where Ananya Panday brought the curtains down, as she walked the runway for renowned designer Rahul Mishra.

Ananya Panday

For Ananya, Mishra chose a black tube dress with flower patchwork on the side and a drizzle of sparkle. For the make-up, the actress went for a very “sculpted” look with the House Of Lakme. She completed her style with a sleek ponytail. The actress said, “My favourite thing about Rahul’s work is that it’s inspired by nature.”

The grand finale was a star-studded affair as several celebrities such as Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Orry and Gulshan Grover, among many others were seen sitting on the front row.

Couple of showstoppers

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur stole the limelight with their gorgeous looks. Dressed in Kalki’s stunning Indian collection, they emanated grace and charm. Arjun Rampal was seen in full support of his partner Gabriella Demetriades as she showcased her latest collection.

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal

Arjun and their son Arik were also seen joining Gabriella’s showcase, which featured several beach-inspired outfits.

Magic of Madhuri

Madhuri Dixit walked the ramp for ace couturier Ranna Gill. Clad in a stunning pantsuit, she grabbed the eyeballs as the actor turned showstopper for Gill at Day 5 of the gala. — IANS & ANI

Madhuri Dixit Nene

