Children's Day, which marks the birthday of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, is around the corner. So, here's a look at present-day actors who started their careers as child artistes

Great going

Siddharth Nigam

The child who played young Aamir Khan’s double role in Dhoom 3, went on to play key roles in mythological and historical TV shows such as Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Chakravartin, Ashoka Samrat and Peshwa Bajirao. For almost three years, he played the lead in Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. He will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

SIDDHARTH NIGAM

Spring in step

Faisal Khan

Son of an auto-rickshaw driver, he started taking interest in freestyle dance. Later, he won many trophies in dance reality shows, including Dance India Dance Li’L Maters 2, DID: Dance Ke Super Kids, Dance Ka Tashan and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. He got to play younger version of Maharana Pratap in Bharat Ke Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap. Later, he was seen in Chandragupta Maurya and also participated in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He is currently seen in mythological show Dharm Yoddha Garud.

FAISAL KHAN

Early start

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor’s acting career took off at the age of five, when she was part of shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Na Bole Tum Na Meine Kuch Kha 1 and 2, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Ashnoor was seen as Taapsee Pannu’s younger sister in Manmarziyaan. In 2021 she was seen in web series Pari Hun Mein.

Popular face

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa first got noticed in the TV show Kasamh Se, and then acted in the films Vaastu Shastra and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehnaa. She has been part of web series, Girls Hostel, Hostel Daze, Kota Factory and The Interns. In 2022, she was seen in Modern Love Mumbai and Mismatched Season 2.

AHSAAS CHANNA

Learning curve

Avika Gor

Avika got noticed as a child actor in Balika Vadhu. She went on to play the parallel lead in Sasural Simar Ka. She has worked in Kannada and Telugu films. Avika is soon to make her Bollywood debut too.

Small steps

Dev Joshi

Dev Joshi played the lead in Baal Veer for almost four years. The show then got a sequel by the name ‘Balveer Returns, where Dev reprised his character.

DEV JOSHI

Being popular

Hasika Motwani

Hansika Motwani played Karuna in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She is seen mostly in Tamil and Telegu films. The Singam II (Tamil) actress was last seen in Maha.

Special affair

Jannat Zubair

Part of Phulwa, she also contested in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She has made special appearances in many Hindi films. Jannat has made a debut in Pollywood with Punjabi film Kulche Chole.

JANNAT ZUBAIR

Happy zone

Hiba Nawab

Hiba debuted with Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. As an adult, her first assignment was Crazy Stupid Ishq and then Jijaji Chhat Par Hain.

HIBA NAWAB

Right moves

Sumedh Mudgalkar

Sumedh has played Krishna in RadhaKrishn. He was also a part of Dil Dosti Dance, owing to his dancing talent.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

#aamir khan