Amitabh Bachchan injured during film shoot in Hyderabad

ANI

Amitabh Bachchan said that he sustained injury during the shooting of his upcoming film, Project K, in Hyderabad.

Big B took to his blog to share on Sunday that he has broken his rib cartilage. He is currently taking rest at his home in Mumbai.

“In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult and scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home,” posted Bachchan.

He injured himself during an action sequence. “Strapping has been done and rest been advocated... yes painful... on movement and breathing …will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur... some medication is on also for pain... So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs...I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ...” Big B wrote.

He added, “It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming ...All else is well ...”