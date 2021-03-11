Aneri Vajani bids adieu to Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa has been one of the top-rated shows on television. Aneri Vajani, who essayed the character of Malvika, has also gained a lot of appreciation for her supportive character. But now Aneri is no longer a part of this show.

The actress shot her last episode 10 days back and has no plans on returning to her character. Speaking about her experience as Malvika, Aneri shared that when producer Rajan Shahi narrated the character, she realised that she could explore so much as an actor.

The actress further added that Malvika’s character highlighted the evil side of domestic violence that was a game-changer for the show and even for her as an actor.

Malvika’s character had disappeared from the show for a while and was brought back during the wedding celebrations of Anupamaa and Anuj. Commenting on this, Aneri says, “That sequence is over now and there is no scope of coming back to the show. I have been a part of Anupamaa and Anuj’s pre-wedding rituals. But I will not be present at their wedding sequence.”