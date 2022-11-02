Aneri Vajani was spotted with Vicky Kaushal

With her cute smile and charming personality, Aneri Vajani is winning hearts. She was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal which led fans to wonder if the actress would be doing a project with Vicky.
It’s not clear yet if Aneri and Vicky are collaborating for a series or a commercial or the pictures are from some event. In the pictures, Vicky Kaushal is seen in a festive mustard coloured kurta pajama while Aneri is seen in a white traditional dress.
Aneri has been a part of popular shows like Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar and Pavitra Bhagya. She rose to fame with her debut show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins for which she won Best Beti Award and went on to star in Beyhadh alongside Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon. The show became a huge hit.
