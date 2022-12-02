Ang Lee to direct Bruce Lee biopic

Oscar-winning director Ang Lee, known for helming Life of Pi and Brokeback Mountain, is set to direct a film about Chinese-American martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee will star in the film. Dan Futterman, who wrote Capote and Foxcatcher, is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay.

Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert.

“Accepted as neither fully American nor Fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Gung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionised both the martial arts and action cinema,” Ang Lee said in a statement.— IANS