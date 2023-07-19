Angad Bedi to represent India at an international sprint tournament

Angad Bedi has made an extraordinary decision to pursue a professional career in sprinting, aiming to represent India in the 400-metre race at an international level. Following his achievement of winning the silver medal in his maiden 400-metre sprinting tournament in Mumbai, Angad has set his sights on representing his country.
Expressing his enthusiasm about representing India, Angad says, “I am honoured and thrilled to have an opportunity to represent my country in the 400mt race next year. First, I am aiming for Maharashtra state in December, then nationals. The silver medal in my debut sprinting tournament has fueled my determination to pursue this sport at a professional level. With the guidance of my esteemed coach, Brinston Miranda, I am committed to giving my best and making my country proud. I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from my family, friends, and fans throughout this incredible journey.”
On the acting front, Angad’s participation in R Balki’s directorial, Lust Stories 2, opposite Mrunal Thakur. His next release under the direction of R Balki, a sports drama film titled Ghoomer, is in the works. Angad will be seen sharing screen space with Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...
2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K’s Kupwara
The army says it has recovered 4 AK assault rifles, 6 hand g...